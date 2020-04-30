High school senior accepted to U.S. Naval Academy Prep School

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville High School (DHS) senior will begin her voyage towards Annapolis this August.

According to a DHS press release, Peyton Hile was notified Thursday of her acceptance into the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS), at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island.

Her acceptance to NAPS also shattered glass ceilings — the release stated Hile is the first female DHS student to receive an opportunity to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

In a phone interview, DHS Principal Tracy Cherry described Hile as a “wonderful, young lady.” She said she got to know Hile very well in her first year as principal.

“She’s very active at school,” Cherry said, “she is just the perfect candidate to go on and represent her school and her country. We are excited at Danville High School. Her brother (Noah) went on to receive a full scholarship to Eastern Illinois University (EIU) through their ROTC program.”

Cherry added Hile’s brother has since graduated from EIU.

“It runs in the family to go on into the military and do great things,” she said.

At NAPS, the release stated, their mission is to enhance the oral, mental, and physical foundations of their midshipman candidates to prepare them for success at the U.S. Naval Academy. NAPS is the U.S. Navy’s fourth oldest school.

“The United States Naval Academy chooses 250 applicants to attend this preparatory school in order to grow as an individual and to learn about life at the United States Naval Academy.”

According to the release, NAPS is a ten-month course of instruction lasting from August through May, and emphasizes preparation in English Composition, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Information Technology. Candidates also have a variety of varsity athletic programs available to them. They can compete against other preparatory schools, junior colleges, and college junior varsity teams.

“Upon completion of the program, Peyton will be appointed to the United States Naval Academy as part of the Class of 2025.”