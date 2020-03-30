Health department diligently provides COVID-19 updates

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As someone who’s following the data, Douglas Toole said, “I like having a total count of the number of cases and then watching those results come back in.”

Toole is the Vermilion County’s Health Department (VCHD) Administrator. His agency, among other local health departments, dutifully posts daily updates to their Facebook page.

Until recently, their posts have detailed the number of suspected COVID-19 cases that have been submitted to the state for testing. It’s now “more difficult” for the VCHD to track how many local residents have been tested.

“Due to a change in the process, medical providers now receive authorization numbers directly from the state lab, and not from the local health department,” stated their Sunday Facebook update.

“We will continue to post results, but may no longer be able to post how many Vermilion County residents have been tested for COVID-19.”

Toole said in a phone interview Monday that prior to this weekend, all samples sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) needed an authorization number from their local health department. That allowed them to keep a running count of how many local residents have been tested, he said.

Since the state updated their system last weekend, Toole said he can now only see the number of results coming from the lab.

“I’m sure it’s being done to be more efficient,” Toole said. “I’m sure it’s going to provide more consistency. Personally, I’m going to miss knowing how many samples are being sent from my county.”

As of Monday, the VCHD had received negative results from 66 samples submitted for COVID-19 testing. Zero positive results were reported.

The VCHD reminds the public that even though their county currently has no confirmed cases of the virus, “it is wise to behave as if there are.”

Toole said they want to “continue our message on the importance of staying home, and only going out when absolutely necessary.

“It is likely we’ll eventually get cases, but if we continue to shelter in place, hopefully, we can keep any of those numbers low. ”

Another factor in testing, according to their Facebook updates, is the age of those who have been tested. “Of the ten lab results we received since our last update,” their Monday post stated, “one was collected from a teen, one was collected for a patient in their 20s, three were collected from patients in their 50s, and five were collected from patients who were 60 years old or older. “

Their Sunday update stated that of the seven lab results they received overnight, “one was collected from a school-aged child, two were collected from patients in their 50s, and four were collected from patients who were 60 years old or older.”

“Age plays a factor in determining who gets tested, but age is not the deciding factor.”

According to Toole, limited resources have caused COVID-19 testing to become “really restricted” in terms of who they want to have tested.

“So we’re talking about people with the most fragile health going in, those that are showing the most severe symptoms and those who have had the strong exposure to the disease,” he said. “Someone who presents at the ER with a high fever, shortness of breath, bad enough to be admitted to hospital, and we’re not seeing evidence its the flu or something else, we rule out a couple things in error.

“There’s a strong chance we’ll test them for the coronavirus.”

The IDPH’s webpage on COVID-19 healthcare provider guidance states, “Priority testing at IDPH laboratory is for hospitalized individuals with pneumonia not attributable to another etiology.”

It also defines a residential congregate setting that serves more vulnerable populations as “an assisted living facility, group home, homeless shelter, or correctional setting.”

Toole added doctors do have the option of going through one of the private labs for testing.

“I have a feeling the folks that are going to the commercial labs are going to be those with symptoms that are not as severe but still want to get answers.”

Their department will continue monitoring cases, Toole said, staying in touch with their health and community partners, and working to educate the public and answer their questions about COVID-19.