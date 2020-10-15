Group to get ‘blessings’ from Eastern Illinois Foodbank

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Bismarck Blessings — a group dedicated to addressing student hunger issues — is getting a little extra help.

The non-profit organization posted on Facebook that it is now able to purchase and receive items from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

“This is a huge blessing as it allows us to fill in the cracks of our food pantry and give a little more variety to our Bismarck Blessings Families very affordably,” it said on Facebook.

The group will still hold food drives for things they can’t get from the foodbank, and is inviting others to lend them a hand.

“A giant thanks to Northside Church of Christ! We could not have achieved this partnership without your help with all the paperwork needs. THANK YOU!”