Five charged after Sunday night looting incident

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials have filed criminal charges against five suspects involved in a Sunday night looting incident, which included four residents from Danville and one from Urbana.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a press release Monday “we are grateful for the members of our community that participated in the peaceful protest and engaged with officers in a positive manner.” A demonstration was held Sunday in Danville, in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After 10 p.m. Friday, Lacy said, a group of looters entered two stores on North Vermilion Street: one being Stock & Field, and the other Burlington Coat Factory.

“There was a quick response by the Danville Police Department (DPD) and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department (VCSD),” she said. The two agencies arrested five adults in the City of Danville in relation to the incident.

The press release stated Chaneta Butler, 36, of Danville, was arrested and charged with burglary (class 2 felony), criminal damage to property (class 4 felony), mob action (class 4 felony), aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer (class 4 felony), and theft (class ‘A’ misdemeanor). Her bond was set at $250,000.

Four other individuals were also arrested: Shawnterrius Crider, 23, of Danville, Pearson Robinson, 27, of Urbana, Catarina Rangel, 20, of Danville, and Greyson Tibbets, 19, of Danville. Those four were given charges of burglary (class 2 felony), criminal damage to property (class 4 felony), mob action (class 4 felony), and looting by individuals (class 4 felony); bonds were each set at $150,000.

A Monday press release from DPD stated they responded at 10:19 p.m. to Burlington Coat Factory. Upon arrival, officers saw a large group of people that had broken the windows and were taking items from inside the store. DPD and the VCSD then arrested Crider, Robinson and Butler.

The crowd of suspects then left, the release continued, and officers were dispatched at 11:17 p.m. to Stock & Field on another report of people looking a store. Police arrived and again found a large group that had broken the store’s windows and were inside taking items.

They arrested Tibbets and Rangel at the scene.

“Officers are still investigating other subjects involved with both incidents,” the release stated.

The investigation into these incident’s continues and no other information is being released at this time.

“Violent acts of rioting and looting in our community simply will not be tolerated,” Lacy said.

She also thanked the men and women of the DPD and VCSD, as well as their leadership, for their dedicated service to the community.

Danville Police

(217) – 431-2250

Vermilion County Crime-Stoppers

(217) 446-TIPS.