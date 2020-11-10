Fire department reminding people about leaf burning ban

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters is reminding people that a leaf burning ban continues to be in effect for the city.

“This is due to the negative effects of the smoke on people with respiratory illnesses during the COVID pandemic,” he said in a press release Tuesday.

People can still have recreational fires in Danville, but only when using seasoned firewood.

The chief asks that recreational fires should be reported into Emergency Dispatch at 217-442-0153 prior to being lit.