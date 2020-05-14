Farmers’ market to start up Saturday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s Farmers’ Market will reopen for the season Saturday morning at CrossRoads Christian Church.

However, there will be a few changes this year. Susan Franklin with the farmers’ market said they will be requiring social distancing, as few as a few other safety precautions.

“Only person can be at a vendor at a time,” she said. “They cannot handle the products, only the vendor can handle the product. Vendors will be wearing gloves and masks.”

She also said customers are “strongly encouraged” to wear a face mask.

According to Franklin, their market is ‘producer only.’ She has a quarter-acre farm herself, where she grows lettuce and radishes to be sold at the market.

“We are primarily made of tiny businesses, not even small businesses,” Franklin said, “older people, who it’s their only income to supplement their social security.”











Photos from 2019 Danville Farmers’ Market, sourced from their Facebook page. Used with permission.

They will also have a variety of craft vendors. “Everything from croquet to metal signs, wood displays, to home dog clothes,” she said. “We have somebody who does paper gift cards. We have all kinds of seamstresses.”

Attendees can also find homemade soap, children’s books, and young living products, according to Franklin. She also said there will be locally raised beef and buffalo meat for purchase.

“You can go see the farms and see the cows.”

Danville Farmers Market