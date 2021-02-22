Escape Room opens up in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new business is opening its doors in Danville.

A press release shared by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms now has a permanent storefront at 20 E. North St.

Before, the Danville-based business provided mobile adventure programming for businesses, house parties, and schools.

“Owners, Andrew Dudich and Racheal Anderson, decided to locate in Downtown Danville due to the small business and artistic atmosphere, and plan on cooperating with area festivals and events,” says the release.

Dudich says escape rooms are real-world interactive adventures designed for a group of people to work together and finish within 60 minutes.

Escape rooms contain several puzzles and tasks people can solve in order to complete a story, the release says. Groups have to search for secret items and clues as they advance through the room.

The first adventure package being offered is called “Escape from the 80s!”

The release says your group is sent back to a teenager’s bedroom in the 1980s — and your “lame mom” has grounded you for getting behind on schoolwork. Your goal is to find a way to get out and meet up with your friends for an awesome concert, without your parents knowing.

“The room is filled with nostalgia from a simpler time, including video games and a pinball machine,” says the release.

Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms is open by appointments, which can be booked online at adventurearcadeescaperooms.com. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call 217-918-0303.