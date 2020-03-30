Emergency wellness kits for seniors to be given

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — CRIS Healthy-Aging Center will be handing out wellness kits to seniors Tuesday.

According to a Friday press release, CRIS will be delivering free emergency food packs to Vermilion County residents ages 60 or older. The deliveries will be made to those who have registered for the Meals on Wheels program at CRIS.

“Older adults are in a high-risk category for illness, and it is more important now than ever to keep them safe and healthy at home,” the release stated.

CRIS staff will be assisted by many community volunteers, including City of Danville employees. The release stated they are preparing to deliver more than 900 meals, “all while taking every possible measure to adhere to social distancing protocols.” At least 6 feet of distance will be maintained between CRIS staff, volunteers and clients. They will also wear gloves and sanitize equipment often.

According to CRIS, their kits will provide seven days of shelf-stable meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Emergency meal pack contents will vary, however, they will have seven non-perishable meals.

Meal packs may include the following items or more:

Cereal

Fruit bars

Grits

Graham crackers

Tuna salad

Lasagna

Beef stew

Soup and crackers

Applesauce

Fruit juices

Non-fat dry milk

Cheese

The release added that their kits may vary as supplies are more or less available.

For more information, click here or call (217) 443 – 2999.