Ela’s Eatery set to open Monday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new restaurant will be opening its doors for the first time Monday in Danville.

A Tuesday press release from Vermilion Advantage stated the former Wendy’s at 1111 E. Voorhees St. will reopen Monday under a different name and with a different menu.

“Ela’s is a family-style restaurant offering breakfast and lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m,” the release stated. “You can also order online, or call for carry-out dining. Look for items like breakfast skillets, waffles and steak and burgers!”

The release added owner Lindi Adili said he was excited to open the doors.

“Adili has more than a decade of experience in the restaurant business, his family owns the Rich’s restaurants in Danville, Tilton and Ogden.”

Ela’s Eatery