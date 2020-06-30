Ela’s Eatery opens for business

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new restaurant opened its doors for the first time Monday in Danville.

Ela’s Eatery has replaced the prior Wendy’s at 1111 East Voorhees Street.

A statement from Vermilion Advantage said they’re a family-style restaurant offering breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and to look for items like breakfast skills, steak, burgers, and waffles.

Owner Lindi Adili said Monday he was excited to open their doors and work with the community. His family has run the Rich’s Delux in Danville and Rich’s Family restaurant in Tilton and Odgen.

Their newest business was named after their daughter.

