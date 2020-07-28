DPD: Man shot in both legs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement authorities say an 18-year-old who was shot in both of his legs early Tuesday morning is expected to survive his injuries.

A press release from Danville Police Criminal Investigations Commander Josh Webb said officers responded around 5:19 a.m. Tuesday to the OSF Emergency Room on a report of a person with gunshot wounds.

Arriving at the hospital, police spoke with an 18-year-old Danville man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The man told the officers that he was walking near Williams and Pixley streets when he heard gunfire coming at him from an unknown direction.

After he was hurt by the gunfire, the man went home and a family member then drove him to the hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time. The Danville Police Department continues their investigation into this incident.

Danville Police

(217) 431-2250

Vermilion County Crime-Stoppers

(217) 446-TIPS