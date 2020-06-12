DPD investigating hate crime after flyers with racial slur found by residents

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said several Danville residents found flyers distributed to them Friday morning and have started a hate crime investigation.

A press release from Danville Police Department (DPD) Chief Chris Yates said they began receiving multiple calls around 7 a.m. Friday from citizens who found “hate propaganda” distributed to them in the form of a single-page flyer. They were inserted into zip-lock baggies containing small rocks.

Viewers submitted photos of the flyers to WCIA Friday morning. They contained a racial slur and calls to ‘segregate.’

The DPD release stated the majority of the reports came from residences north of West Voorhees Street and west of North Vermilion Street. It added there were other calls from citizens as far south as Seminary Street.

“The overwhelming response by the citizens of Danville as well as local businesses expressing their disgust of the flyers illustrates the unity of our citizens,” the release stated. “Furthermore, the Danville Police Department and the citizens it serves will not tolerate the incitement of violence or hate in any form as well as attempts to create divisiveness.”

Danville police officers and investigators have been collecting evidence and canvassing neighborhoods. DPD said they’re investigating the incident as a felony hate crime under the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

Police asked citizens and businesses in the affected area to check their security cameras and look for suspicious activity that may have been captured between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday.

Danville Police

(217) 431-2250

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446-TIPS