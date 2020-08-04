DPD arrests woman for firing gun at man in city park

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City law enforcement arrested a 22-year-old Danville woman on weapons charges after firing a gun during an argument at Winter Park in Danville.

A press release from Danville Police Criminal Investigations Commander Josh Webb said officers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Winter Avenue.

Police said two people were arguing in Winter Park, which led to a woman retrieving a handgun from the trunk of a car and firing it at a man. DPD said both of them then left the park before officers arrived on the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing cell phone footage of the shooting taken by a bystander, police identified 22-year-old J’Naya A. Edmunds, of Danville, as the suspect. She was arrested around 3:36 p.m. Monday after officers located her in the 1400 block of North Gilbert Street.

Edmunds was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The Danville Police Department continues their investigation of the shooting. No further information was available Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with with information regarding this incident to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.