DHS celebrates Class of 2020 in video

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with District #118 announced Friday they have published a video honoring graduating seniors at Danville High School.

A press release from District #118 also stated signs were placed along Vermilion Street to celebrate their 2020 graduates. The release added senior pictures will be displayed by Watchfire Signs on their LED billboard for the next week.

The billboard is located outside of the Watchfire Signs facility, just north of Maple and Bahls streets in Danville.