DFD responds to house fire

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — Danville Fire Department (DFD) crews responded to a house fire Sunday on the city’s east side.

The call went out just before 6 p.m Sunday for a residence at 305 N. Griffin St.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the building. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Heinrichs said the fire was contained to one or two rooms.

No one was inside the home when crews arrived, and no one was hurt. After the fire was put out, two rooms were majorly damaged.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.