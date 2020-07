Photo taken by the Danville Fire Department, used with permission.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters extinguished an early morning house fire Wednesday.

Danville Fire Lt. Sean O’Kane said their crews arrived at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday and found fire coming from the windows of a house in the 800 block of Commercial Street.

He added the house was vacant and did not have utilities connected. No firefighters were hurt during the incident.