DFD hones firefighting skills

Danville firefighters train in a foggy interior of a house June 10. They use what they call ‘candy smoke’ for training sessions, which is harmless when inhaled.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Danville Fire Department (DFD) companies were out and busy training Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Don McMasters said their crews had a multi-task objective and were focusing on several things: “assess the situation, what they have, force entry into the structure, and take a hose in with them. They’re also doing a search for victims as if they were fighting a real fire with unknown victims or unknown occupants inside.

“They’re doing this as a single engine company, completely on their own.”

The chief said they have to stay up on their skills ‘100 percent’. “It’s what we do,” he said, “whether you’ve been here 20 days or 20 years, you have to keep your skills honed. We try to throw new ideas and new problems at them every time.”

DFD swore in two new additions to their crew on June 3, including one female firefighter. They also promoted another crew member to lieutenant.

Thanks to the City of Danville, DFD was able to access a blighted property to conduct their training in. A two-story house located at Voorhees and Jackson streets was the setting for Wednesday’s session— the fire chief said it will be torn down by the city in a few weeks.

McMasters said using city-owned structures for training has become more prevalent in the last year or so.

“We utilize them for as much training as we can knowing that we’re not going to damage anything, they’re going to tear them down anyway.”

He added those houses provide ‘enhanced’ training for their crews.

“The city spends money to tear them down, and us doing this training here is not going to save them any money,” he said, “but it’s just a means for us to get training out of a real structure, things we can actually tear up instead of simulating things before tearing them down.”

Once one company finished with their session, the training instructor began bracing the front door with wooden beams, which the next company will have to break their way through.

McMasters said every crew might do something different once they arrive.

“When they show up on the scene, what’s presented to them is what they’re gonna deal with,” he said. “Some of the crews yesterday, before they forced the door they saw smoke rolling out of the back window and assumed that’s where the fire was. So they drew the hose around there and knocked down some of the fire while other people are forcing the door to get ready.”

The chief said that’s what they call a “transitional attack,” adding it can be a safer approach to firefighting. He said knocking down more heat before entering means they’ll have less to deal with once they’re inside. Reducing the amount of smoke also makes it easier to find any occupants, and save them.

“If there is a person inside,” he said, “the quicker you put water on a fire and knock that heat down, the more likely that person is to survive.”

Normally, the first crew to show up to a fire scene would include three members, one of which would have to work the pumps. McMasters said they have two firefighters making an entry in most cases.

“In a two-man crew, if it’s going to take a guy a while to force a door, then the other guy may go put water on the fire.

That’s how we work.”