Danville mourns passing of Alderman Tom Stone

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Danville are mourning the passing of Ward 5’s Alderman Tom Stone on Wednesday.

He served on the city council for just under a decade and was on the Public Services Committee.

“I don’t know that he ever said no to anybody,” says his wife, Mary Lou Stone. She adds he postponed his own plans to do things for others.

She says during Christmas, he made cookies, bagged them up, and passed them out to fellow neighbors and church members.

Tom Stone celebrated his 70th birthday on Jan. 20.

Mary Lou Stone says they met in 2000 and were married by 2002. She described their marriage as a ‘wonderful adventure.’

She says he moved to Danville from Chicago in 1991, and she was the first to invite him to Central Christian Church.

“When I invited Tom, they all just loved him,” says Mary Lou Stone.

“The best thing about Tom was he never dwelt on negatives,” she says. “He was always a solution and a positive; he’ll always be the best person I knew.”

She says a previous pastor at their church told her they didn’t know anybody that’s more of a servant.

“He had friends forever,” she says. “Nobody ever wanted to stop being Tom’s friend.”

Outside of his council duties, he worked or filled into the following roles and positions:

City engineer, City of Danville.

Danville Sanitary District engineer

Attorney

Danville Public Library Foundation.

Eastern Illinois Community Action Agency

The Dwelling Place Board

Intercity Neighborhood Association.

Mary Lou Stone says he also mentored five kids with autism and recently worked to help Head Start get a grant in Danville.

Through starting up a Neighborhood Association, she says they went from two guests to 20-25. He passed out flyers to advertise it and brought speakers, food, and deserts to the meetings.

His wife says he loves his family. Tom Stone is survived by two daughters, Tammy and Jenny, his sister, Terri Price, and several grandchildren.

“He was partners in crime with a 5-year-old,” Mary Lou Stone says, adding he helped his grandkids with daycare and remote-learning through kindergarten.

After they both were retired, she says they traveled to places like Florida, Yellowstone, and Maui, Hawaii. If it weren’t for COVID-19, they would be in Hawaii, she says, adding her family still hopes to go.

She says it’s what Tom would have wanted, but “it will be totally different.”

He was also a fan of the Chicago Bears, and the Cubs, as he lived in the city for 17 years.

“Up until last year, he had not missed an Indy 500 in 46 years,” she says. He had tickets for last year, but she says he wasn’t let in.

Mary Lou Stone says his husband enjoyed working with past Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer and Doug Arhens at Public Works.

Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says Tom Stone was “just a man of service.”

He adds he did his homework for council meetings and was well-prepared.

“He lived what he believed,” Williams says. “He was instrumental and supportive in getting everything accomplished in my first two years in office.”

Williams says Tom Stone walked the blocks in his neighborhood and helped give homeowners information on how to fix up their homes with Community Development Block Grant funds.

Additionally, he organized neighborhood cleanups.

Central Christian Church Reverend Adam Harmon says he filled a lot of roles in their organization. He was an elder, teacher, treasurer, youth reader, and was heavily involved in the praise band — and he took a lot of pride in that.

Tom Stone played bass guitar and joined up with Brian Albrand, Harmon says. He put hours into practicing every week.

“I can remember Tom coming up and saying, ‘Pastor, we’re gonna rock them on Sunday,” he says.

“He was extremely excited about what he did and what he poured himself into it and you couldn’t just ask to be around a better person.”