DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Danville has sworn in a new firefighter to the department.

Probational firefighter was sworn in Monday morning in a ceremony performed by Danville mayor Rickey Williams Jr.

The department posted photos of Koller’s ceremony on their Facebook page.

Danville firefighter Lowell Hudson also retired last week after more than 25 years of service to the city, according to the department’s Facebook page.