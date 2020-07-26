Courthouse to reopen after being closed by confirmed COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials have announced the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse will open its doors for all scheduled hearings Monday, July 27.

Related Content Courthouse temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The building was closed Friday after an employee in the Circuit Clerk’s office tested positive for COVID-19. A Sunday press release from Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy said the entire courthouse was cleaned and sanitized Friday.

“In an effort to protect the health and welfare of all Courthouse employees and patrons, and the community at large, all employees of the Circuit Clerk’s Office were required to seek testing and follow all quarantine recommendations of the testing site,” the release added. “All other employees of the Clerk’s Office reporting test results were negative, although a bailiff tested positive and is required to quarantine.”

All hearings that were set for Friday were canceled and will be rescheduled. The release said the courthouse will only allow access to people who have a scheduled hearing or appointment.