County reports first COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials confirmed Tuesday a Vermilion County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole said in an emailed statement Tuesday morning that their county has its first positive COVID-19 case. He added the individual, who is in their 20’s, was tested for the virus in Champaign County and is currently hospitalized there.

“Vermilion County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff will begin its surveillance investigation,” Toole said, “finding who the person lives with, works with, and spends time with so that determinations can be made about who needs to be fast-tracked for testing.”

He added their department is asking residents to continue to be vigilant, by practicing social distancing, staying home unless it’s necessary to leave, and to wash hands frequently.

“We have been preparing for this, and have been taking actions to try to minimize COVID-19’s impact on the community.”