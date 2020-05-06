COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

County reports 26th COVID-19 case

Vermilion County

by: Brendan Denison

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County reported their 26th case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday a Vermilion County resident in their 20s has contracted the virus.

He added they have no hospitalized cases, and nine have been released from isolation.

The Vermilion County Health Department previously reported the following 25 COVID-19 cases.

  • Two residents in their 70s.
  • Three residents in their 60s.
  • Two residents in their 50s.
  • One resident in their 40s.
  • Eight residents in their 30s.
  • Five residents in their 20s.
  • Two teenagers.
  • Two pre-schoolers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.