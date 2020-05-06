County reports 26th COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County reported their 26th case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday a Vermilion County resident in their 20s has contracted the virus.

He added they have no hospitalized cases, and nine have been released from isolation.

The Vermilion County Health Department previously reported the following 25 COVID-19 cases.

Two residents in their 70s.

Three residents in their 60s.

Two residents in their 50s.

One resident in their 40s.

Eight residents in their 30s.

Five residents in their 20s.

Two teenagers.

Two pre-schoolers.

