County fair cancelled

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers for the Vermilion County Fair announced Tuesday they “had to make the heartbreaking decision” to cancel their event.

Board president Rick White said Tuesday in post on their Facebook page their decision was made after many discussions between their board members and the county health department. He added their scheduled dates of June 24-28 would not work with the state’s plan to reopen.

“Our number one priority is keeping all of our fairgoers safe, and at this time we just don’t know how we could do that,” White said.

“We hope to reschedule our Queen Pageant at a later date. We are also currently working on providing some socially distant entertainment this summer.”

White invited anyone with questions to contact him.

Vermilion County Fair Board

(217) 474 — 3706