Coroner identifies man who died in bicycle accident

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities have named a 63-year-old man who died in a bicycle crash Thursday in Danville.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said in a press release Monday her office has identified a Danville resident who was killed in the crash. She added a car was involved in the collision, which happened around 6:17 p.m. Thursday at the corner of East Main Street and California Street.

The man’s name was Monte E. Jones.

An autopsy was completed Saturday. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the deadly crash.