Community shedding a blue light on violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) –– Just like most places this time of year, Danville homes are all lit up for the holidays, but one community group is asking people to add a different kind of light.

They are called the Concerned Citizens of Danville, and their mission is simple.

“We’ve got to make it better. It’s got to be better for everybody,” says group member and lifelong Danville resident Tawny Powell.

By better, they mean safer. They say gun violence and drugs are far too common in their neighborhoods.

“I’m concerned that people don’t feel safe just coming outside at night and walking around their blocks,” says group member Julie Carlson. “We should be able to do these things.

However, they are hoping a little blue light can put a stop to that.

The group knocked from door to door explaining their mission and encouraging people to join it with blue light bulbs.

Taking the light bulb means taking the pledge, and that pledge is simple: see it, hear it, report it.

“If you get multiple houses lit up with these, they are all looking at each other and going, ‘Oh wow, here’s another neighbor that supports all of us,'” says Carlson.

The Concerned citizens of Danville say they have given out blue lights to other town across Vermillion County, too. Police say they have had more people calling in to report things going on in their neighborhoods since then.

The blue light bulbs are free to those who take that pledge. The Concerned Citizens group is doing this completely out of pocket.

“When I have a decent pay day, I’ll [go online] and try to order at least 20 or 30 of them so that we can give them to people who want to participate, but maybe they’re in a place in life where their budget doesn’t allow that,” says Carlson.

Carlson says it all pays off when she gets to watch the community become a little stronger with each light they hand out.

“If we can get people talking to each other again, and watching over each other again,” says Carlson. “And we’re presenting this front together about how we want our neighborhoods to be, then there’s more of us.”