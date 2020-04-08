City transportation service to receive millions in funding from CARES act

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Since many are now staying inside more often because of stay-at-home orders, transit service providers in the United States are seeing large losses in ridership and revenue.

So part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will help offset the financial impact of social distancing on transit agencies.

At Tuesday’s Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said as part of the CARES Act, “Danville Mass Transit will be receiving just shy of $3 million.”

According to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), social distancing has caused a “drastic decrease in ridership and revenue” for transit providers. They will also incur unplanned costs for health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the CARES Act, the FTA will allocate $22.7 billion in funds to large and small urban areas and $2.2 billion to rural areas.

Mayor Williams also said the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program will receive just under $600,000 from the CARES Act.

The CDBG program is managed by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. According to the City of Danville’s grant management website, it will provide the following services or activities: