City to close street, install gates at railroad crossing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A busy railroad crossing next to Garfield Park will be getting a much-needed safety upgrade soon.

According to a Thursday press release from City of Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., Griffin Street will be closed 7 a.m. Monday, April 27 at the CSX railroad crossing to install safety equipment.

“The project will add dedicated pedestrian crossings and approaches on the east and west sides of Griffin Street to separate the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic,” Williams said in the release. “CSX Railroad will be adding roadway gates, constant warning time circuitry, and installing pedestrian gates.”

The street closure will begin at Mabin and Griffin streets, extending north to Fairchild Street, he added. Signage detouring traffic will be posted. Only local traffic will be permitted north of the railroad crossing on Griffin Street.

Williams said they do not expect to reopen the street until 4 p.m. Friday, May 8.

“Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the roadway closure.”

The safety equipment is being installed at the site of a tragic accident that took the life of 13-year-old Deon Jackson in June 2017 — he was hit by a train while riding his bike across the tracks.

Rob Gifford, Director of the Boy and Girls Club of the Danville Area, said trains come through that crossing non-stop from early in the morning to late in the evening. He said they’ve seen kids try to beat trains crossing that street before.

A plan to install safety equipment was approved in July 2019 by the Danville City Council. At the time, it was reported the project would cost $98,795 and would be funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.