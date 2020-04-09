City suspends yard waste burning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Homeowners will have to hold off on burning their extra leaves and tree trimmings.

According to a Wednesday press release from Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., the city has suspended the burning of all yard waste until the end of the state stay-at-home order. The decision was made the support the health and safety of citizens and to ease the burdens faced by first responders and medical providers.

“Smoke may trigger allergic and asthmatic attacks, causing individuals to seek treatment,” the release stated. “Given that everyone is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to do all that we can to preserve health while ensuring that we do not overburden our healthcare facilities.”

Those who violate this rule may be given tickets or fines.

Danville’s Public Works department started yard waste collection Monday. Residents who are enrolled in the program may place their yard waste in either bags or containers for pick up.

The program continues through April. Starting May 4, they will only accept yard waste placed in bins. Stickers are $40 each.

