City police officer bumped up to full-time role

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Police announced Wednesday one of their officers is getting promoted to full-time status.

A press release from Chief James DeWitt stated Officer Ryan Garfield is being bumped up to the new role. He has been with Hoopeston Police since March, and will start full-time duties August 5.

The release added Garfield was born and raised in Watseka, which is also where he started his law enforcement career. He worked for the Watseka Police Department for 11 years.

Garfield now lives with his wife and children in Hoopeston.