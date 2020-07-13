City library closed for three days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Danville Public Library (DPL) have announced they will be closed through Wednesday, July 15 because one of their workers has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from DPL Director Jennifer Hess said they are closing the library “out of an abundance of caution,” adding their custodial staff will use that time to clean their facility.

The release also said the staff member who tested positive had minimal contact with the public. DPL has also been in contact with the Vermilion County Health Department and is following their guidance.

“Library staff members follow safety guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing, and disinfecting work areas,” the release stated. “Staff are monitoring for symptoms on a regular basis, including temperature checks at the beginning of each shift.”

DPL will reopen with their normal hours, 9 a.m. Thursday, July 16.

