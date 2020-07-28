City, gaming company announce casino application to be refiled

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Danville officials, along with representatives with Haven Gaming, announced Tuesday that the pending application for a casino will be withdrawn and revised before being resubmitted next month.

In a joint statement from Having Gaming LLC and the City of Danville, representatives of the hopeful casino operator said they plan to prepare and send in a new application they say will more accurately meet the expectations of the Illinois Gaming Board.

“Haven Gaming is committed to Danville and this project and plans to formulate a new application that is better aligned to meet the standards of the community and all deciding parties,” said Haven Gaming. “We have reassessed the original application and have found areas for improvement and are eager to resubmit a solid application this August.”

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he agreed with the gaming company’s strategy and looked forward to “having the best possible application before the Illinois Gaming Board.”

“In my experience with Haven Gaming management team, I have seen a consistent level of professionalism and industry knowledge,” Williams said. “I believe that they have the community’s best interest in mind.”

The statement added that the City of Danville was proud of its Casino Selection Committee and the process that chose Haven Gaming, LLC, adding the committee was chaired by Williams “to ensure the integrity of the process.” Other committee members included their public works chairman, police chief, corporation council, economic development CEO, and several community businesses.

“I have reviewed and support the updated plan and ask that Haven come before our City Council to have their plan ratified for a third time on August 18, 2020,” Williams said.