City, DJ to host virtual dance party

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With bars and concert halls closed across the state, many people are missing a good night out on the dance floor.

Yet Danville Mayor Rickey William’s, Jr. is hoping he can help people boogie out at their own homes Friday night. At 8 p.m. for this week’s ‘Fantastic Friday’ event, his Facebook page will be hosting a virtual dance party, with music provided by DJ Silkee.

“When we found out (the stay-at-home order) was going to happen for another month, it hit pretty hard,” Williams said. He added they started the Fantastic Friday events so people have something to look forward to and connect with one another, even though they’re stuck at home.

“I’ve seen lots of people saying, ‘I’d just like to go out and boogie,'” Williams said. “So I thought since we can’t go out anywhere, what if we brought the dance party to them?”

There will also be a dance contest, he added and the winner will receive a $100 gift card for Google Play services. The DJ will begin with a 15-minute set, during which she will be taking requests — event organizers ask to keep them family-friendly.

Click here to view the event page for the dance party.

In a Facebook Messenger interview, Ja’Naea Modest, who performs under the name DJ Silkee, said she lives in Champaign but was born in Danville. She said, “My number one kind of music I like playing is 90s R&B and reggae / Dancehall, or any early music.

“For example, Earth Wind and Fire, The Gap Band, Maze etc. The list can go on. That’s what I grew up on and it has a special place in my heart. I prefer to groove with everyone while I’m playing music.”

Modest said she only just started live-streaming her DJ sets. “Before everything started happening I was pretty booked,” she said. “Then to add onto that I was working. So I really didn’t have time to live stream.

“I just woke up one day, when everything was starting, and said you know what, I’m about to do a virtual happy hour for everyone. Hopefully bring some positive vibes during this mess.”

She invites those who wish to support her work to follow her on social media.

According to Williams, their previous Fantastic Friday events were well-attended. He said a couple hundred people watched Danville comedian Chris Hightower perform a family-friendly comedy set.

“He’s good at making people laugh,” Williams said.

Although the city’s mayor wants people to have fun with the dance party, he discouraged any in-person gatherings for it.

“Absolutely, the point of this is to have fun to do from the safety of your home,” Williams said. “That’s why it’s called a virtual dance. If you’re having people over for your house, it would completely defeat the purpose.

“We want people to have fun from the safety of their homes.”