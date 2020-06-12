City council to consider fireworks display for July 4

Vermilion County

by: Brendan Denison

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s city council will be voting Tuesday on a resolution to provide a fireworks display for July 4.

The agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting listed a resolution approving a contract with Central States Fireworks, Inc. at a cost of $15,000, with an added $3,000 for support services.

Contract documents stated the display would 30 minutes long and be held at Danville Stadium, just north of I-74. The file listed an order for 280 three-inch shells, 240 four-inch shells, and 50 five-inch shells, which would make up the main portion of the display.

For the ‘Spectacular Ending’, they would launch an additional 350 multi-color shells and salute finales with ‘Rising Comet Tails.’

A separate resolution indicated the city would split part of the bill with the Village of Tilton.

