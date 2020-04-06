City begins yard waste collection

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Although state parks and some city park facilities have been closed, homeowners needing a little fresh air are still encouraged to keep their yards clear and their thumbs green.

Public Works director Carl Carpenter says their solid waste division has started collecting yard waste as scheduled. Residents enrolled in the program can now expect the city to pick up yard waste placed in either bags or containers.

The program continues through April. Starting May 4, they will only accept yard waste placed in bins. Stickers are $40 each.

