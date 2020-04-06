1  of  3
Breaking News
Murder suspect turns himself in to officers Prison staffer confirmed to have COVID-19 Police investigate shooting incident
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

City begins yard waste collection

Vermilion County

by: Brendan Denison

Posted: / Updated:
yard waste_1524604822457.jpg.jpg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Although state parks and some city park facilities have been closed, homeowners needing a little fresh air are still encouraged to keep their yards clear and their thumbs green.

Public Works director Carl Carpenter says their solid waste division has started collecting yard waste as scheduled. Residents enrolled in the program can now expect the city to pick up yard waste placed in either bags or containers.

The program continues through April. Starting May 4, they will only accept yard waste placed in bins. Stickers are $40 each.

Public Works
1155 East Voorhees, Street, Suite A
Danville
(217) 431 – 2288

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.