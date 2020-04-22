Carle’s semi-final plat approved by city

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials have given the green light for the Carle at the Riverfront project to move forward.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Carle’s application for a semi-final subdivision plat was approved by a 12-1 vote, with one alderman absent. The $50 million project will consolidate Carle’s current facilities on West Fairchild and North Vermilion streets in Danville into a new 17-acre development on North Logan Avenue.

However, there’s still no word on when Logan Avenue will be closed, which was allowed for in the project’s plans. Alderman Mike Puhr asked at Tuesday’s meeting when that street closure would happen — the city’s engineer then said they don’t have a concrete date for that because not all of the plan’s conditions have been met yet.

Since the project is located just west of downtown Danville, a number of businesses and home-owners have to move for its completion. The city engineer also said Tuesday they had given some property owners a new date to vacate their belongings by.