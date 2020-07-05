Car crash seriously injures woman

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 28-year-old Moline woman was seriously hurt after her car hit a pole Saturday near Westville.

Illinois State Police said in a press release Jessica M. Bennetti was going northbound in a black 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when her car ran off the right side of the road at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Illinois Route 1 at 2109 South State Street, just south of Westville.

Bennett was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, the release added.

No further information was available Sunday.