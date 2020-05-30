Businesses welcome back customers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of storefronts, bars and restaurants began welcoming back their customers Friday in Danville.

At least four stores at the Village Malls reopened their doors on the first day of Phase III. They include Joanne’s Fabrics, Hibbets Sports, Citi Trends, and Sunkem Computers.

A few other businesses at that shopping complex will follow next week: Ross reopens on Monday, Christopher & Banks on Tuesday, and on Friday, June 5, Maurice’s and Burlington Coat Factory.

Several businesses at Village Mall remained opened as essential businesses during the stay-at-home order: County Market, Pet Supplies Plus, and Dunham’s Sports.

Studio 31 Salon has also resumed business in town.

As of Friday, people could resume enjoying a coffee in the morning or a beer in the evening again in Danville.

Mad Goat Coffee posted on Facebook Wednesday they “grieve” that they cannot use their business as a gathering space.

On Friday, they posted pictures of newly available outdoor seating at their location in south Danville.

The post added they plan on making a similar option available at their other location on North Vermilion Street.

Fatman’s Warehouse, in downtown Danville, reopened their “beer cove” on Friday. Owner Heather Peirce said they brought in handmade picnic tables that were crafted by family members, and hung up flower planters.

She also said they plan on having live music this summer — bands will play from atop of a loading dock next to their patio.

Mank & Sass will kick off their first concert of the summer for the business, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.