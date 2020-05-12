‘Breakfast in the Park’ program cancelled this summer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A community breakfast program in Danville will not be returning this summer.

In a Monday Facebook post, organizers with ‘Breakfast in the Park’ announced the program has been cancelled for this year. It would have been their 10-year anniversary.

The post added they will sincerely miss seeing their children and retirees.

The program was a community partnership coordinated by Quaker Oats and United Way of Danville, which has helped fill in the gap in summer food programs for kids. Breakfast items provided include cereal, milk, fruit, juice, and granola bars. It would have ran from the end of May through July.

WCIA reached to ‘Breakfast in the Park’ organizers, asking if they planned to coordinate with other meal programs this summer. An employee with Quaker/PepsiCo was unable to comment Tuesday.

Sue Barnes, Food Service Director for District #118 in Danville said Tuesday they plan to continue to feed children lunch through the summer.

The Boys and Girls Club of Danville has previously provided free lunches to kids in the summer. However, Executive Director Robert Gifford said he didn’t know if they will be able to provide any meals this summer.

“Maybe at the end of the June, we might have the opportunity to open for the rest of the summer,” he said. “We usually take a group of teens over to Breakfast in the Park.”