Balloon community reacts to cancellation of fest

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Normally, Dean Cartlon would be busy hosting hot air balloon safety seminars this time of year. He said usually every weekend he and other balloon pilots would either be attending or presenting at one. A production team also records their sessions.

Saturday, they didn’t have an audience for their seminar. Carlton said only three of seven speakers showed up to have presentations recorded and posted online. Wednesday, he said instead of doing “real work,” he was watching hour-long safety balloon videos.

Carlton said we have “a new normal now” because of COVID-19. Still, the cancellation of this year’s Balloons Over Vermilion event is personally a big deal for pilots like him who regularly fly at the event. He also serves on its steering committee.

“We are so saddened that our community won’t get to experience that this year. That’s one of the biggest losses. After all this chaos of being cooped up is over with, the greatest thing we could probably do is take the balloons out and show the people a good time.”

Balloons Over Vermilion, set for July 10, was canceled from the standpoint of “an abundance of caution” late Tuesday night, according to a press release from event co-chair Pat O’Shaughnessy. He said the difficult decision was made with “heavy hearts, but mindful of the serious situation we all face.” They had to consider many factors such as the uncertainty of when the COVID-19 pandemic will end and financial obligations needed for the event.

The family-friendly balloon festival is a local tradition which returned to the Vermilion County area in 2016, drawing crowds and balloonists from around the country. According to O’Shaughnessy, it requires a lot of contracts, such as for insurance or liquor licenses, and over two weeks of advance on-site setup work.

“We’re building a little city, really.”

In a phone interview, O’Shaughnessy said no one expected Governor JB Pritzker to close the businesses for an extended period of time. They also took into account the governor’s recent comment the stay-at-home order may be extended through the summer.

Postponing the event would also not be an option, the release stated, because there are simply no later dates to meet local scheduling needs and acceptable weather scenarios. O’Shaughnessy said as soon as they finish up with one festival, they start working on the next and get it added to the Balloon Federation of America event schedule.

In recent years, he said they held the event in June and locals would remind them it wasn’t a good month to fly because of local weather patterns. In June 2018, O’Shaughnessy said they lost half their Saturday because there were storms in the area. So when a slot in July opened up for 2020, he said, “We jumped on it immediately.”

However, both O’Shaughnessy and Cartlon agreed financial matters were the main factor in this decision.

“Contracts for services cannot be signed in good faith, volunteers cannot be solicited, and balloonists cannot be tied to an event that may not happen,” the release stated.

Carlton added, as pilots, they understand the importance of having sponsors for their event. Most are made up of smaller companies owned by friends and others they know.

“Asking them for money at this point, when they’re struggling with payroll and keeping their businesses open,” he said, “it just doesn’t seem appropriate.”

“Financial stewardship was my number one goal when I took this over,” O’Shaughnessy said. “This is just one example of that.”

Carlton said although they can’t put on a big event, “We’re looking very forward to flying around Danville this summer.”

He added it will happen after the threat level goes down and they will take whatever safety precautions necessary.

“At this point, the local community is self-grounded,” Carlton said. “We have to be very conscious of our crew, which would, of course, be in close contact with each other.”

The release stated the event’s Board of Directors and steering committee remain “fully committed to the future success of this event and we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying the sites, the flights, the smiles and the excitement of Balloons Over Vermilion 2021 to begin July 9, 2021.”

“We know we’ll be able to do this again in 2021 and were planning on it right now.”