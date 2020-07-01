Aqua Illinois to spend $12 million on improvements for dam

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — Aqua Illinois announced Wednesday they will spend $34 million this year on repairs and upgrades to drinking water and wastewater systems in the state.

Among the improvements include $12 million towards work at the Lake Vermilion dam, which will “cap off a $30 million investment to this vital resource for water supply and recreation.”

They will also spend $8 million on installing and replacing water mains in Illinois, to improve the supply and quality of water and reduce main breaks.

“Safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems are essential to all communities across our state and country,” said Aqua Illinois President Craig Blanchette. “Our 2020 capital improvement program helps ensure the reliability of our systems, meet compliance standards, and serve the needs of our customers.”