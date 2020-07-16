Aqua finishes lake dam project

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Aqua Illinois has finished its $20 million renovation project at the Lake Vermilion dam.

An Aqua representative told WCIA Wednesday the company was able to complete the work, which started last year, without lowering the level of the lake “so the community could continue using it for boating, fishing, skiing and other recreational activities.”

Photo provided.

They added the dam and lake was originally developed in July 1925, creating an reservoir for a drinking at a cost of $650,000.

In 1991, Aqua raised the height of Lake Vermilion by five feet, which required increasing the height of the dam gates as well.

“The water company has been a privately owned and operated utility since its inception in 1883.”