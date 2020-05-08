Annual Arts in the Park event cancelled

DANVILLE, Ill. — Organizers with Danville’s Arts in the Park announced Thursday evening the cancellation of their event because of COVID-19.

“It is certainly with heavy hearts that we have chosen to make this difficult decision,” Board President Amy Thompson said Thursday in a Facebook post.

It would have been the 32nd year for the community-based, family-friendly event, Thompson added. Dozens of sponsors and donors have helped make it happen each year.

“Planning for Arts in the Park takes the time and effort of many devoted volunteers,” Thompson said. “Contracts are signed, artists and vendors are booked, permits are obtained, and commitments are made well in advance of the opening of the event.”

With the dates of June 27-28 fast approaching, Thompson said they were neither able nor willing to ask sponsors, donors, artists, and the general community to make financial commitments under the current circumstances.

“The Board of Directors remain fully committed to the future success of this event and we look forward to seeing everyone during our 2021 event,” she said.