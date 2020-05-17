AMBUCS kids keeping high hopes for a fun summer, and more t-shirts

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville AMBUCS may have cancelled their summer camp for this year, but that hasn’t stopped two young members of theirs from keeping their spirits up.

AMBUCS, which in the 1990’s began their mission of providing therapeutic tricycles to those in need, is a non-profit with a motto to ‘inspire mobility and independence.’ They have over 150 chapters nationwide, and more than 3,000 members.

Quentin Stultz (who prefers to go by ‘Q’) and Lucas Sollars both attended the summer camp programs for Danville AMBUCS last year, and, boy, did they have a ball. Their mother, Susan Stultz Sollars, said Lucas fell asleep on the bus ride home once.

Lucas Sollars, now 11, fell asleep on the ride home from AMBUCS Summer Camp in 2019.

According to Susan Sollars, Danville AMBUCS provides transportation to the camps for the kids as well. They’ll go bowling, have a day at the pool, or make a trip to their favorite fast-food restaurant.

“It’s a full week of adventures,” she said, “and they love the counselors. They’ve got a couple favorites that they really like. Who’s your favorite, Lucas?”

“Lori,” Lucas Sollar said.

“Terri Hoskins,” Stultz said.

Lucas Sollars said he likes the fun in AMBUCS: specifically, playing baseball. He added it’s not like regular baseball.

Lucas Sollars

“He likes that he can play baseball and not worry about being hurt,” Susan Sollars said.

She added she loves that “everyone’s included” at AMBUCS summer camp and that “no one feels left out.

“These kids just have a great time,” Sollars said. “They let them be kids, and they don’t tell them ‘no,’ they just let them have a fun-filled day.”

So naturally, news of this years’ summer camp cancellation came with some disappointment.

“I’m a little bummed too, said Stultz, “but, hey, it’s for the best because of what’s going on now in the world.”

Quentin ‘Q’ Stultz

Like other children their ages, they’re staying in touch with their friends through Facebook messenger and games of ‘Fortnite’ on their Xbox. They also did a drive-by of a friend’s house to celebrate their birthday, and Lucas Sollars got out of the car and started dancing, Susan Sollars said.

She also said her kids still want help promote Danville AMBUCS.

“We’re all sporting our AMBUCS shirts because we love AMBUCS,” she said. “Every year they get a AMBUCS shirt that has the year on it. It would be great if they could send out a 2020 shirt even though there’s no camp. The kids look forward to wearing the shirts and promoting AMBUCS.”

Sollars said she’s glad that AMBUCS have made it possible for her kids to have fun.