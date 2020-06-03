Adoption center vandalized, dog stolen

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center is looking for a missing dog.

The organization posted on Facebook that the facility was broken into and vandalized on Monday night. They wrote that dogs were let out of their kennels and one of them was stolen.

They say they’ve contacted authorities and are working to track down the suspects. Part of their post reads:

It’s so sad that someone would do this and take time and resources away from what really matters…Our animals. We will fix the damages, recover from feeling so violated and come back stronger as a team, shelter and community working together for one cause .. Saving lives. It could have been so much worse and I’m thankful for knowing that all the animals are safe and unharmed and we will find the dog that’s missing! Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center

To see the full post and pictures of the dog they want people to be on the lookout for, see below: