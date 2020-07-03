Aaron Hird appointed as county’s regional school superintendent

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County’s previous Assistant Regional Superintendent has been promoted.

A press release from the Vermilion County Republican Central Committee said Aaron Hird was appointed Wednesday as Regional Superintendent.

He was sworn in Wednesday at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse. Hird was recommended by the committee to replace Cheryl Reifsteck; they worked together ‘side-by-side’ since 2018.

“He wants to continue cultivating this team environment by working alongside the Vermilion County Superintendents to determine how their office can help each district better educate and meet the needs of Vermilion County students,” the release stated, adding Hird has been highly involved with county schools as a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent.

He will also run for election this November under the Republican ticket for the same position as Regional Superintendent of Vermilion County Schools.