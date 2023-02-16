DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County voters will have a familiar question on the April 4th ballot.

They’ll be asked to approve a 1% sales tax increase that would benefit county schools.

Voters rejected the referendum in 2018 and 2020. But the majority of rejections came from the city of Danville where 43% of county students live.

Hiring school resource officers and mental health professionals is also a priority.

Regional Superintendent Aaron Hird said they need the extra money to renovate old school buildings. If the vote fails again, he said they’ll find another way to tax people.

“Work is going to have to be done,” Hird said. “So, the decision that I think school boards around the county are making is what’s the best way to pay for that? Is it through property taxes that will be passed along to the communities or is it by finding new ways of getting revenue?”

Items that wouldn’t be taxed include cars, mobile homes, and farm equipment.