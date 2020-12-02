Vermilion County site of roadside police stops

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 announced Wednesday that Vermilion County will have various roadside check sites throughout the month of December.

Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:

– Driving Under the Influence (DUI);

– Safety Belt and Child Restraint use;

– Speeding;

– Distracted Driving; and,

– All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.