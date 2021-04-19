Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department warns about phone scam

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department are warning the community about a scam that is going around and it involves their office.

In a news release, Captain Michael Hartshorn, Vermilion County Sheriff chief investigator, said they have had several reports of scam calls being received that show the sheriff’s department’s administrative number, (217) 442-4080. “The caller leaves a message saying they are Sgt. Bell and to call them back at (630) 765-5237,” said Hartshorn. “These calls are not legitimate and the sheriff’s office reminds citizens to not provide any personal information over the phone.”

If you get one of these calls, Hartshorn said you should immediately hang up. “The identity of a legitimate police officer or deputy sheriff can always be confirmed by hanging up and dialing 911 to speak to a dispatcher.”