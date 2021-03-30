Vermilion County rallies behind Westville Police Officer as she battles rare auto immune disease

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The village of Rossville and the Westville Police Department are rallying behind one of their own. They’re holding a benefit for Officer Misty Smitley to help cover her medical expenses.

Smitley has been living with sarcoidosis for the last two years. It causes a severe rash, weight loss, chest pain and doesn’t have a cure. Smitley said throughout these last two years, she’s had to manage all of that while still working full time as a police officer.

“The fatigue is the worst part of this disease,” Smitley said. “I could sleep for twelve hours and still wake up feeling tired.”

The constant fatigue forces Smitley to choose. She either has to devote time to her family, or to being 100% when she’s at work. Many times, she’s had to choose her career just to continue getting by from one day to the next.

To help ease the family’s burden, members of the Rossville community have sent small donations, provided free meals, and a host of other resources to help the Smitleys through their journey. She said all the support she’s received from the community have been extremely humbling.

“It says a lot about the community to throw themselves out there to help one of their own,” Smitley said. “I’m extremely grateful for all the help,”

There will be a benefit for Smitley held at Gao Grotto in Danville. There’ll be a raffle, silent auction and a live band, free of charge.

Gao Grotto’s Tony Redenbaugh said they want all officers in the county to know they’ll have their back when dealing with a difficult situation.

“We’ve always supported our officers at the Gao Grotto and we’re extremely excited to host this benefit,” Redenbaugh said.

That benefit will be on May 1st. If you’d like to donate to the Smitleys, you can do so by making a cash donation to the Bank of Rossville, or click this link.