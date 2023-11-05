​DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Museum is opening an opportunity to own a piece of history.

Their fall sale will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18. This sale will have books, collectibles, furniture, antiques, and more. The event is hosted by the Vermilion County Museum Society.

All available items have been donated for purchase. Payments can be made through cash, check (with identification), and VISA/Master Card, though a $1.50 service fee will be added to credit card sales.

Further information and inquiries can be made in-person at the Museum (116 North Gilbert Street) or by calling 217-442-2922. The Museum’s normal operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.